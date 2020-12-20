BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

