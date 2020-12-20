Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,397 shares of company stock worth $80,251,676. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

