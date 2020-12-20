Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

