Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

