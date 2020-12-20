Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Shares Up 6.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.21. 537,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 226,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

