Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SECCF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

