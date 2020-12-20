Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 76,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

