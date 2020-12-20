Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.