Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Critical Comparison

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Beam Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.45%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 58.05 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -50.40 GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.95 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Summary

GSI Technology beats Beam Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.