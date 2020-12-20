Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.95 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last week, Beam has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,461,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

