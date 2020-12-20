Beacon 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,484.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00110575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004046 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009428 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 113.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.