BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS stock opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.