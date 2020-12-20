Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.