BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.08% of BankFinancial worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $8.75 on Friday. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

