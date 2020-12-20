Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04). 729,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,561,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £35.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.

Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.