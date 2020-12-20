Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 247,836 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

