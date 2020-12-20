BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.77. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 159,072 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

