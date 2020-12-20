Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00382.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.