Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.99).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

