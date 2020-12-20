BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
BAESY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
