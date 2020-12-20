BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BAESY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

