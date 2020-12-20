Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.80 ($36.24).

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €28.53 ($33.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 307.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €26.91 ($31.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.19 and its 200-day moving average is €23.69.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

