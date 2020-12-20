B. Riley Raises RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $6.75

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

