B. Riley Increases Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $6.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.