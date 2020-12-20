AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AVROBIO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.