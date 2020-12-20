Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.