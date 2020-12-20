AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,345.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:AZO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,181.90. 443,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,267.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,145.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,161.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,245 shares of company stock worth $38,556,101. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

