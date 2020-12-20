AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.42

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 13299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 199.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

