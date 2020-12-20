Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

