Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

