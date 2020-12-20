Atlas Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00145431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00775777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00170445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

