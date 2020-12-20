Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Atlantic Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

AT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

