Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi Purchases 40,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ATH opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

