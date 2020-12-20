Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,822.38

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.38 and traded as high as $3,353.00. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) shares last traded at $3,350.00, with a volume of 1,148,595 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The firm has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

