Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.47 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Arweave has a market cap of $86.47 million and $3.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00010912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00370640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025754 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.