Artfinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $399.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

