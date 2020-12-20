Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $557,000 Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 2,894,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRA opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

