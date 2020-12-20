Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of FedNat worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

FNHC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. FedNat Holding has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other FedNat news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.