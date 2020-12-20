Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

