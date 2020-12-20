Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTRX stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

