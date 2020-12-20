Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 3,281 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Intelligent Systems worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Intelligent Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

