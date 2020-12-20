Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of AHH opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 73,032 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

