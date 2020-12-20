Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,239 over the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

