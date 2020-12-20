Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $72.40 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

