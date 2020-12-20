Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of RCUS opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

