Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 1,727,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

