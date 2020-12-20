Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.
RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 1,727,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $37.41.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
