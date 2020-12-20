Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $36.01 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Arco Platform by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arco Platform by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

