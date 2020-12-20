AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 113,418 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 113,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $117,890,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.