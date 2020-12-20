AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 109,050 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 60.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Insiders have sold 59,989 shares of company stock worth $1,235,778 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $744.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

