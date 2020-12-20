AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SBGI stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock valued at $648,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

