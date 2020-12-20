AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Redfin worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 77,321 shares of company stock worth $3,294,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.